United Way Of Broward And Holman Automotive Group Surprise Local Publix Employee With 2021 Ford Escape Through Annual Car Giveaway

Dale Kangoo, a Fort Lauderdale local Publix Super Market employee, was the winner of the brand new 2021 Ford Escape from United Way of Broward County and Holman Automotive Group.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – On Tuesday, August 31, United Way of Broward County and Holman Automotive Group surprised Dale Kangoo, a Fort Lauderdale local Publix Super Market employee with a brand new 2021 Ford Escape S through its Annual Car Giveaway. For more than 20 years, United Way of Broward County has presented a new car to one lucky person, thanks to the generosity of Holman Automotive Group.

Throughout the year, Broward County residents who donated a minimum of $365 (only $1 per day) to United Way of Broward County were entered into a drawing to win a 2021 Ford Escape S. Kangoo’s name was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 entries. Dale, a Grocery Manager at Publix, has donated to United Way of Broward County for more than 10 years. He is a Fort Lauderdale resident and has been an employee for Publix for over 23 years.

Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United Way of Broward County surprised Dale at work with the new Ford Escape S at Publix in Deerfield Beach. Cannon was joined by fellow United Way of Broward County staff, the Holman Automotive Group, Pompano Ford and Dale’s co-workers from Publix.



From left to right, Ken Loiseau of Pompano Ford; Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United Way of Broward County; Dale Kangoo, Winner of Car Giveaway; Tim Redding, Regional Director of Publix and Bill Kotewicz.

Holman Automotive Group has been involved with United Way for more than 60 years and has donated a new car to be given to a lucky person every year since 1999.

About United Way of Broward County

United Way of Broward County is a volunteer driven, community-based, non-profit organization servicing Broward County for more than 80 years. United Way of Broward County fights for the health, education, and financial prosperity of every person in our community. United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds, and resources within the Broward community. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBroward.org.