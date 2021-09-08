Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Two Separate Incidents Involving High School Students Reported With Suspicious Activity App

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office investigated two separate incidents involving two Hernando County high school students.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office investigated two separate incidents involving two Hernando County high school students. The first incident involved a student who attends Hernando High School. A tip was received from Fortify FL, a suspicious activity-reporting app, indicating a specific student at Hernando High School made a post on Instagram attempting to sell an AR-15-style rifle.

The person making the report indicated the sale of the rifle might occur on school grounds. Deputies responded to the student’s home where they spoke with the student’s father. The father provided deputies access to the firearm in question, which turned out to be a BB gun. The student advised he was not planning to bring the BB gun to school. The school was advised of the outcome of the investigation.

A second incident also occurred on Wednesday, September 8, involving a student at Springstead High School. School officials received multiple reports regarding a potential threat of a school shooting at Springstead High School. Deputies were able to identify the identity of the student who supposedly made the threat. The student was involved in a verbal altercation with a teacher just prior to being overheard by another student making the school threat.

Deputies responded to the student’s home to speak with the student and his parents. The student advised he was upset, but never made a threat to hurt anyone. The parents signed a waiver of search of their home. Deputies did not find anything suspicious in the home to indicate the student was planning to harm anyone. The information collected was turned over to school administration for review.



No additional details are available, on either incident, at this time.