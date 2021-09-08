Illegal Immigrant Charged With Armed Kidnapping of Two Children in Deerfield Beach; Suspect Found In Miami Hotel by SWAT Team, Feds

According to detectives, the Special Victims Unit detectives led a coordinated operation with several state and federal agencies to apprehend Max Carias-Carrilo, 36, for kidnapping two children. Country records indicate he is currently on immigration hold pending trial.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT/Fugitive Unit detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Max Carias-Carrilo, 36, for kidnapping two children in Deerfield Beach. According to detectives, Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives led a coordinated operation with the collaboration of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, SWAT Team, Homeland Security Investigations and the Miami Police Department to locate Carias-Carrilo.

Detectives found him at a hotel in Miami shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7. Investigators said his car was packed with his belongings, and he appeared to have no plans to surrender. On August 27, at approximately 8:19 p.m., deputies and Fire Rescue responded to an emergency call for medical assistance in the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach. On scene, emergency crews made contact with an adult female victim suffering from multiple injuries.

Through further investigation, deputies learned the victim, who was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, had been assaulted by Carias-Carrilo. Detectives later determined Carias-Carrilo had taken 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy from the residence.



During the search for the siblings, detectives requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issue a statewide AMBER Alert. On Saturday, August 28, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit located the children whom were in good condition and reunited with their family.

Carias-Carrilo is currently being held without bond at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail and faces two counts of armed kidnapping for the incident involving Zaynah and Zain on August 27 in Deerfield Beach. He also faces an additional count of aggravated battery with a weapon. Country records indicate he is currently on immigration hold pending trial.