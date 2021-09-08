CrimeLocalSociety

Illegal Immigrant Charged With Armed Kidnapping of Two Children in Deerfield Beach; Suspect Found In Miami Hotel by SWAT Team, Feds

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Carias-Carrilo
According to detectives, the Special Victims Unit detectives led a coordinated operation with several state and federal agencies to apprehend Max Carias-Carrilo, 36, for kidnapping two children. Country records indicate he is currently on immigration hold pending trial.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT/Fugitive Unit detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Max Carias-Carrilo, 36, for kidnapping two children in Deerfield Beach. According to detectives, Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives led a coordinated operation with the collaboration of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, SWAT Team, Homeland Security Investigations and the Miami Police Department to locate Carias-Carrilo.

Detectives found him at a hotel in Miami shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7. Investigators said his car was packed with his belongings, and he appeared to have no plans to surrender. On August 27, at approximately 8:19 p.m., deputies and Fire Rescue responded to an emergency call for medical assistance in the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach. On scene, emergency crews made contact with an adult female victim suffering from multiple injuries.

Through further investigation, deputies learned the victim, who was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, had been assaulted by Carias-Carrilo. Detectives later determined Carias-Carrilo had taken 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy from the residence.

Country records indicate he is currently on immigration hold pending trial.

Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

During the search for the siblings, detectives requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issue a statewide AMBER Alert. On Saturday, August 28, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit located the children whom were in good condition and reunited with their family.

Carias-Carrilo is currently being held without bond at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail and faces two counts of armed kidnapping for the incident involving Zaynah and Zain on August 27 in Deerfield Beach. He also faces an additional count of aggravated battery with a weapon. Country records indicate he is currently on immigration hold pending trial.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Woman Arrested For Making False Bomb Threat At Fort…

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives: Debary Man Threatened To Cut Victim’s Head Off;…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,363