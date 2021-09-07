CrimeLocalSociety

Sunrise Man Dies Following Vehicle Crash In Lauderdale Lakes

By Joe Mcdermott
CRASH ENDS FATALLY
According to investigators, as two vehicles collided, the crash resulted in a passenger being killed who was pronounced deceased on scene.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that left a Sunrise man dead in Lauderdale Lakes Sunday morning. At approximately 6:13 a.m. Sunday, September 5, Serge Vernerette, 53, of Sunrise, and his passenger, Manel Vernerette, 57, also of Sunrise, were traveling southbound in a blue 2012 Honda Accord on North State Road 7 in the left turn lane. At the same time, Jimmy Adrien, 33, of Coral Springs, was traveling northbound in a black and white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe on North State Road 7 in the center thru lane.

According to investigators, as Adrien traveled north, Vernerette turned left into the path of Adrien’s Tahoe at Northwest 21st Street. The two vehicles collided, and the crash resulted in a T-bone type collision. 

Broward’s Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and the passenger in Vernerette’s vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. Vernerette and Adrien were transported by paramedics to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. Investigators say excessive speed and impairment are not considered contributing factors at this time. The investigation continues.

