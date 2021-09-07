CrimeLocalSociety

Person Lying On Tracks Hit, Killed By Freight Train In Jupiter

By Joe Mcdermott
Freight Train In Jupiter Area
Palm Beach County Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate with assistance from a Medical Examiner and determined that the deceased was lying on the tracks. The person has not yet been identified and was pronounced dead on scene. File photo: Jonathan Weiss, Shutterstock, licensed.

JUPITER, FL – On Monday, September 6, 2021, at approximately 10:14 pm, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from a CSX train operator regarding a train hitting a pedestrian as it passed Beeline Highway and Indiantown Road. Upon arrival, deputies and Fire Rescue crews from both Palm Beach County and Palm Beach Gardens found the train stopped approximately half a mile north west of the intersection of Indiantown Road at Northgrade Road. A search and rescue operation was conducted of the area for victims and survivors which was assisted by helicopter.

One individual was found deceased on the tracks. The deceased appeared to be an adult but whether they were female or male was not released at this time. The search crew found several bags of Saw palmetto berries by the person struck. No other individuals were found. Palm Beach County Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate with assistance from a Medical Examiner. CSX sent also members to assist in the investigation which later determined that the deceased was lying on the tracks. The person has not yet been identified and was pronounced dead on scene.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

