COPS: Punta Gorda Man Arrested After Terrifying Family; Pacing And Mumbling That God Had Sent Him

By Joe Mcdermott
Christopher Kyle Holloway, 33, of Punta Gorda, was cleared by medical staff at a local hospital and was then transported to the Charlotte County Jail where he remains on charges of burglary and petit theft.
PUNTA GORDA, FL – According to authorities, a Charlotte County family, including two children, were terrified after a man entered their driveway mumbling and pacing back and forth before trying to enter their vehicle.

On Saturday, September 4, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a call was about a man later identified as Christopher Kyle Holloway, 33, of Punta Gorda, staring at them from the end of their driveway on Persay Drive in Punta Gorda. The man began pacing and mumbling how God had sent him there. In fear for their children’s safety, the parents put the kids in the car and locked the doors. Once the woman and children were inside the vehicle, the suspect began forcefully pulling on the front passenger door handle in an attempt to get inside. The woman was able to reverse out of the driveway and met with deputies down the road while the other parent stayed behind.

While speaking with the woman, additional deputies arrived at the home to find the homeowner. He stated that after the victim left with the children, the suspect walked up to his garage and began spraying the yard with weed killer. The victim kept his distance as the suspect then walked across the street and began spraying the neighbors yard with weed killer. The suspect then got on a bicycle where he approached deputies. While speaking with deputies, officers determined that Holloway’s behavior was consistent with illicit drug use and had him cleared by medical staff at a local hospital. He was then transported to the Charlotte County Jail where he remains on charges of burglary and petit theft.

According to detectives, after speaking with associates of the suspect, it is believed that Holloway, who according to county records lives just blocks from where he was arrested, was under the influence of an illegal drugs and had left his residence the night before and hadn’t been seen since. Holloway’s bond is set at $23,000.

