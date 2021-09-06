New COVID-19 “Mu” Variant May Be Immune to Vaccines, Has Been Found in Most U.S. States; Fauci: Not “Immediate Threat” “Keeping Close Eye” on

The World Health Organization is tracking a COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” which was first detected in Colombia and has since spread to 39 countries. WHO says it has a “constellation of mutations” that suggests it can evade vaccine immunity. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Medical experts are reporting that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus – known as “Mu” – has been detected in almost all 50 U.S. states, and it is proving to be potentially immune to all vaccines that are currently in use.

According to The World Health Organization (WHO), the Mu variant – also known as B.1.621 – may not be impeded by either individuals who have been fully inoculated against the virus that causes COVID-19, or by people who have acquired a degree of immunity after having been previously infected.

The Mu variant was originally discovered in January 2021 in Colombia, but as of September 4, Mu has been detected in testing in 47 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, reports say; the only states where the new strain has not yet been found are Nebraska, Vermont, and South Dakota.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, stated last Thursday during a briefing that Mu currently is not an “immediate threat” to the country, but that health officials are “keeping a very close eye” on it.

“This variant has a constellation of mutations that suggests that it would evade certain antibodies, not only monoclonal antibodies but vaccine- and convalescent serum-induced antibodies,” Fauci said. “But there isn’t a lot of clinical data to suggest that. It is mostly laboratory in-vitro data.”

To date, the Mu variant has been detected the most in Alaska and California; however, reports indicate that it currently accounts for less than one percent of total COVID-19 cases overall in the U.S., with the Delta variant now being responsible for the vast majority of new infections.