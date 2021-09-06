Lamestream Media Runs Wild With Completely False Hit Piece On Ivermectin

Rolling Stone was forced to issue an update to its viral story about Oklahoma hospitals being overwhelmed by patients who overdosed on the drug ivermectin after the doctor it cited was contradicted by the hospitals he referenced. File photo: Casimiro PT, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Rolling Stone has posted an Update to a story they put out on Friday that originally claimed patients with serious ailments were being turned away from hospitals in rural Oklahoma due to the overwhelming number of overdoses of the drug ivermectin; a claim that was revealed to be completely false.

The original article, which is still available to read on Rolling Stone’s site, quoted Dr. Jason McElyea, who had told local Oklahoma media that so many patients were overdosing on ivermectin – a drug used to treat heartworm in animals that some tout as a COVID-19 treatment, despite warnings to the contrary by the Food and Drug Administration – that people with gunshot wounds were going completely untreated due to a lack of resources.

“The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated,” Dr. McElyea said.



This is why no one trusts the media! ⬇️



This @RollingStone article was a straight up LIE!



Many fake news “journalists” ran with it.



There will be no firings.



There will be no Twitter flags.



There will be no “fact” checks.



There was not even a retraction, just an “update” ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oNilMjWF7T — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 6, 2021

The story spread amongst the media, with major news organizations, including – MSNBC, New York Daily News, Newsweek, The Guardian and Insider – running the story.

However, the story was quickly proven to be false when the Northeastern Hospital System – for whom Dr. McElyea works – issued a statement clarifying his role in the organization and denying that they have treated any patients whatsoever for any complications related to the ingestion of ivermectin.

“Although Dr. Jason McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah, he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for our emergency room,” the statement said. “With that said, Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months. NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose.”

Rolling Stone was subsequently forced to post a retraction on the article on Sunday where they admitted that they did not check into any aspects of Dr. McElyea’s story before running it, stating that his “claim that ivermectin overdoses are causing emergency room backlogs and delays in medical care in rural Oklahoma, and Rolling Stone has been unable to independently verify any such cases as of the time of this update.”

Rolling Stone in particular has a history of failing to fact-check some of their articles, including an infamous 2014 piece on an alleged gang rape that took place at a campus fraternity at the University of Virginia that was later proven to be a complete hoax, disgracing the publication and making them the subject of multiple lawsuits.

Hosts at places like MSNBC have yet to correct their initial false tweets about this story that Rolling Stone was forced to clarify with an 'update' after viral hospital ivermectin story turns out to be false ⁦@EveningEdit⁩ | Fox News https://t.co/mZvXIjJQBP — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) September 6, 2021

Several of the news publications have not even bother updating their false story with a correction.

The only reason Rolling Stone is calling this an "UPDATE" as opposed to what it so plainly is — a RETRACTION — is because liberal outlets know that their readers don't care at all if they publish fake news as long as it's done with the right political motives and goals. https://t.co/2nRaD5EbXk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2021

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised the public that it has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans, saying that it does not possess anti-viral properties and can be harmful if taken in large doses. In addition, the National Poison Data System reported 459 cases of ivermectin overdose in the United States in August.