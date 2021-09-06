CrimeLocalSociety

Jupiter Man Charged With Murder of Stuart Girl Whose Body Was Found In Indiantown Canal Days After Last Seen

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, Eric W. Westergard, 45, of Jupiter, is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Perrin Damron. No motive was released by detectives as of yet.
JUPITER, FL – The body of 23-year-old Perrin Damron, who was reported missing Sunday, September 5, 2021, has been found in a canal in Indiantown. Her death is being treated as a homicide and detectives have arrested a Jupiter man for her murder.

According to authorities, on Monday, September 6, 2021, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, announced they have Eric W. Westergard, 45, of Jupiter in custody related to the homicide investigation. Westergard is charged with one count of first degree premeditated murder.

The victim, Damron, of Stuart, was reported missing Sunday and was last seen Friday evening, September 3, 2021, in the Manatee Creek Community where she lived. Damron was scheduled to meet up with her child’s father on Saturday but did not show up. Her family knew it was unlike her and contacting authorities.


No motive was released by detectives as of yet. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

