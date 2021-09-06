Jupiter Man Charged With Murder of Stuart Girl Whose Body Was Found In Indiantown Canal Days After Last Seen

According to authorities, Eric W. Westergard, 45, of Jupiter, is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Perrin Damron. No motive was released by detectives as of yet.

JUPITER, FL – The body of 23-year-old Perrin Damron, who was reported missing Sunday, September 5, 2021, has been found in a canal in Indiantown. Her death is being treated as a homicide and detectives have arrested a Jupiter man for her murder.

According to authorities, on Monday, September 6, 2021, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, announced they have Eric W. Westergard, 45, of Jupiter in custody related to the homicide investigation. Westergard is charged with one count of first degree premeditated murder.

The victim, Damron, of Stuart, was reported missing Sunday and was last seen Friday evening, September 3, 2021, in the Manatee Creek Community where she lived. Damron was scheduled to meet up with her child’s father on Saturday but did not show up. Her family knew it was unlike her and contacting authorities.



No motive was released by detectives as of yet. The investigation continues.