Boynton Beach Woman Charged With Murder from Fatal Shooting At Paul’s Motel in Greenacres

By Joe Mcdermott
MONTANEZ, JESSICA
According to authorities, Jessica, M. Montanez, 35, of Boynton Beach was charged her with first degree premeditated murder.

GREENACRES, FL – On Thursday, September 2, 2021, shortly before 5:00 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at Paul’s Motel in the 5400 block of Lake Worth Road in Greenacres. Upon arrival, deputies located a male deceased from an apparent gunshot wounds. While there, deputies did locate a female involved which was immediately detained. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division began investigating the shooting as a homicide. 

After an investigation, on Monday, September 6, 2021, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had arrested Jessica, M. Montanez, 35, of Boynton Beach and charged her with first degree premeditated murder. She was booked the same day just prior to midnight, according to county records. She was transported to the main facility of the Palm Beach County Jail with no bond.

