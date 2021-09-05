Hernando Detective Dies Shortly After Bering Hospitalized With COVID-19

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a detective has passed away from COVID-19 shortly after being hospitalized for the conduction. In a media release sent out this afternoon, September 5, 2021, at 1:50 PM, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer released the announcement.

With profound sadness and a heavy heart, [Hernando County] Sheriff Al Nienhuis announces the Line of Duty Death of Detective Tommy Breedlove. Detective Breedlove was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. He succumbed to the illness late last night, September 4, 2021.

According to authorities, Detective Breedlove worked in Major Case Investigations and was in charge of the agency’s Sexual Offender / Sexual Predator Monitoring Program (SPOT) since its implementation in 2006. Throughout that time, Detective Breedlove worked tirelessly tracking and monitoring every sexual offender and predator who moved into and out of Hernando County. He was relentless as it pertained to protecting children and punishing those who dared to harm them.

Detective Breedlove was 54 years old. He began his law enforcement career at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in the Florida Keys, in 1988. In June of 1998, Detective Breedlove started at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in the Patrol Division. In August of 2002, he was promoted to the rank of detective in Major Case Investigations, where in 2006 he implemented the HCSO’s SPOT Program.

Tommy and his wife Breena have seven children, ranging in ages from 12 to 22. The Breedlove family are active members of the Eden Baptist Church in Lake Lindsey, where Tommy was the head of security and a Sunday school teacher for adults.

Please keep his wife and children, as well as his church family, in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this loss. Detective Breedlove’s love for law enforcement led him to yet another area where his legacy will live on. He helped mold the next generation of law enforcement professionals by being a long time and well-respected instructor at a local law enforcement academy.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office