EntertainmentHealthSports

Oscar De La Hoya: “Despite Being Fully Vaccinated, I Contracted COVID; In Hospital Receiving Treatment” – Not Able To Fight Next Weekend

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Feeling better than ever. I feel at ease, I feel at peace.
De La Hoya, 48, posted a video of himself from his hospital bed saying, “Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted COVID and am not going to be able to fight next weekend.” File photo by FeatureFlash Photo Agency, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Oscar De La Hoya, a former professional boxer who was expected to step back into the ring for the first time after a 12-year absence, has announced he is hospitalized with COVID-19 and will not be able to participate in his planned upcoming fight on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

De La Hoya has been training for months for his now cancelled bout with Brazilian mixed martial artist Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. According to ESPN, Belfort, a former UFC star, will now fight former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

In a Twitter post from his hospital bed, De La Hoya, 48, posted a video saying he wanted fans to hear it directly from him and that despite being fully vaccinated he contracted the illness:

“I wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I contracted COVID and I will not be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me for the past few months and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.” “I am currently in the hospital receiving treatment and I am sure I will be back in the ring before the year is out. God bless you all and take care.”


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

De La Hoya, who fought professionally from 1992 to 2008, appeared week in the video saying:

“What were the chances of me getting COVID… I mean, I’ve been taking care of myself, and this really, really kicked my ass.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Judge Orders Hospital to “Immediately Administer Ivermectin”…

Joe Mcdermott

San Francisco Introduces Program to Pay Criminals Not to…

Christopher Boyle

BREAKING: Leaked Transcript Shows Biden Pressured Afghan…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 912