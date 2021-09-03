VIDEO: Man Claiming to Be Iraq War Vet Stands Up At Red Lobster and Demands To Know Who Actually Voted For Joe Biden

On the day 13 US service members were killed at the Kabul airport, a man claiming to be an Iraq war veteran stood up in the middle of a Red Lobster restaurant, and asked customers who voted for Biden?

TENNESSEE – A video is making the rounds on social media depicting a man claiming to be a veteran of the Iraq War standing up in the middle of a crowded restaurant on August 26 – the same day 13 American service members were killed in Kabul Airport in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber during the botched U.S. troop pullout – asking his fellow diners “who voted for Biden?”

In the video, a man stands up while eating at a Red Lobster – neither his name nor the location of the restaurant is known (Instagram poster appears to be from Tennessee) – and begins asking his fellow patrons “Who voted for Biden? Who voted for him?” A number of the patrons begin to respond with laughter, and a few actually respond by saying “He doesn’t need anyone to vote for him…it’s all the dead people!”

2008 Iraq war vet stands up in Red Lobster restaurant and asks customers, “Who voted for Biden?” Finishes epic rant with “Bring Trump back!” pic.twitter.com/BUbZExq54d — @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) September 2, 2021

“No, he doesn’t—He doesn’t need anyone to vote for him,” the vet replies, who had obviously just heard the news of the bombing in Kabul before the full U.S. death count of 13 had been revealed. “We, as American people, should stand up right now! F**k this! It’s unbelievable! We lost 11 Americans today!”



The man then seems to become emotional – seeming to choke back tears – and claimed that he was a veteran of the Iraq War.

“I’m a veteran. I went over in 2008, and I fought against Islamic terrorism,” he said. “Words can’t describe my feelings.”

At this point, several of the diners – including the ones that had been laughing at him – become quiet and offer their thanks to the man for his service to his country, which he expressed appreciation for.

This dude had a lot to say at Red lobster. It doesn’t matter where you are. Stand up 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/8JrtSulpsT — American Girl 🔥 (@Yolo304741) August 29, 2021

The man then attempted to start a “Bring Trump back!” chant in the restaurant, which was unsuccessful; he then sat down and resumed his meal.