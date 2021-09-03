Op-Ed: Baseless Harassment Lawsuit Against Myself And Trump Is Desperate And Delusional Cry For Attention; Textbook Lawfare

These groundless and unsubstantiated lawsuits are designed to drain my family financially at a time that my wife, Nydia, is battling stage four cancer, and I am fighting 12 other harassment lawsuits filed by a crank lawyer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Last week, seven Capitol Hill Police Officers filed a baseless harassment lawsuit falsely accusing President Trump and myself of endangering them as well as conspiring with others to deny their civil rights. Their pleading reads like a press release because that’s what it is; a desperate and delusional cry for attention in order to inflict the maximum public damage. The smart-ass left-wing lawyers who filed this have violated Rule 11 and should the case go forward I will not only prove it is with willful fraudulence, I will also seek sanctions against each of these lawyers. Additionally, formal complaints will be filed with the Bar Association in the states where they practice. This lawsuit is an abuse of our judicial system for political purposes and the perpetrators must be held responsible for this salacious publicity stunt.

This lawsuit filed against President Trump and I, by nasty leftist lawyers with political, not legal motives, is a textbook example of lawfare. The filing of baseless lawsuits is an effective form of political harassment because it requires those targeted to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend themselves in court. I know personally how debilitating and expensive it is to fight off these attacks.

This is only one of 15 malicious civil lawsuits filed against me since I was first targeted in the politically motivated and ethically corrupt Mueller investigation. The fake news media, who continue to insist that I was a Russian asset and a WikiLeaks collaborator, furthered the damage to my reputation.

When the long redacted sections of the Special Counsel’s final report were made public, only by court order, Mueller was forced to admit that he had “no factual evidence” connecting me to Russian Collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration, or the phishing of Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta’s embarrassing emails. This revelation was directly contrary to the relentless claims of CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, POLITICO, and The Washington Post.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Now the very same media outlets and leftist agitators who baselessly pushed that I was a traitor continue to insist that I was involved in, if not the mastermind of, the politically counterproductive and illegal acts at the Capitol on January 6. Even the premise of this frivolous civil suit is deeply flawed. I never instructed anyone to hurt people at the Capitol, let alone a police officer, on Jan 6 or at any other time, nor did I conspire to deprive anyone of their civil rights. The lawsuit is therefore without merit and lacks the factual basis to include me. I have to assume, therefore, that my name was added for clickbait, plus as a peace offering to satisfy the blood lust of drooling leftists on Twitter. This crowd was most disappointed by the Reuters report last week, which quoted a high-level FBI source, who said they have no evidence against me in the illegal events of January 6. The Reuters report completely debunks the sustained effort by ABC News to utilize “guilt by association” to falsely tie me to the politically counterproductive and illegal acts at the Capitol on January 6th.

Let me say it again, any statement, claim, insinuation, or report alleging, or even implying, that I had any involvement in, or knowledge of, the commission of any unlawful acts by any person or group in or around the U.S. Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, is categorically false. There is no evidence to the contrary nor any witness who can truthfully and honestly testify differently. Period.

This harassment lawsuit comes on the heels of a deeply flawed but sensationalized civil complaint in which the Biden DOJ implies that my wife and I have evaded taxes or otherwise hidden assets from the government. That legal complaint is stunning in its dishonesty and I look forward to proving in a Miami Courtroom that every single assertion by the government in their complaint is not only wrong but that prosecutors have defrauded the court in every single claim. Again sanctions by the court will be in order.

Both of this groundless and unsubstantiated lawsuit is designed to drain my family financially at a time that my wife is battling stage four cancer, and I am fighting 12 other harassment lawsuits filed by a crank lawyer. The two-year struggle of being vilified, smeared, framed, gagged, lynched, terrorized, attack, sentenced to almost certain death, censored, de-platformed, bankrupted, threatened, and ultimately pardoned despite being canceled by the same jackals who never reported my vindication in Mueller’s hidden final report. They will never stop, and through the strength of God, neither will I.