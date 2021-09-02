Teacher Removed After Telling Students to Pledge Allegiance to LGBTQ Flag; Says Took Down American Flag Because It Made Her “Uncomfortable”

Kristen Pitzen, an English-as-a-second-language teacher for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, said she took down her American flag because it made her “uncomfortable” and then claimed to have lost it.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – A teacher for a Southern California school district has been removed from her duties while an investigation is conducted into a TikTok video she recorded where she talks about removing the “uncomfortable” American flag from her classroom and encouraging her students to pledge allegiance to the LGBTQ Pride flag instead.

Kristen Pitzen, an English-as-a-second-language teacher for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, deleted all of her social media accounts after receiving backlash over the TikTok video in question. In the video, Pitzen describes removing the American flag in her classroom because it made her “uncomfortable” and then claimed to have lost it.

Teacher mocks the American Flag and suggests to students they can say the Pledge of Allegiance to the pride flag: pic.twitter.com/1QTS5xjPln — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2021

“During third period, we have announcements and they do the Pledge of Allegiance. I always tell my class, stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, you don’t have to say the words,” Pitzen says, while repeatedly laughing throughout the video. “So, my class decided to stand but not say the words. Totally fine. Except for the fact that my room doesn’t have a flag. I took it down during COVID because it made me uncomfortable and I packed it away and I don’t know where and I haven’t found it yet.”



When told by her students that it was “weird” reciting the pledge without the American flag present, Pizen said that she told them “I’ve got to find it, I’m working on it,” followed by a laugh that suggests she had no intention of doing so.

Pitzen then said that she told the students that “we do have a flag that you can pledge your allegiance to” and then pans the camera around to a Pride flag hanging on the classroom wall.

There was considerable backlash online from parents and conservatives, including former U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell – a gay man – who tweeted “What kind of parent would allow their child to be taught by this wacko?”

What kind of parent would allow their child to be taught by this wacko?



Why are parents turning their kids over to someone they don’t know?



I’d like to talk to people who think this is good?!? https://t.co/VnNxeBWLjA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 28, 2021

Responding to the complaints, the Newport-Mesa Unified School District noted that Pitzen had been “removed” from her teaching duties while the incident is being investigated.