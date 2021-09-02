Spring Hill Woman Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl

According to authorities, Tara Lynn Breeden, 31, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, driving while license is suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

SPRING HILL, FL – On September 1, 2021 at approximately 12:20 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a possible narcotics transaction occurring in the parking lot of Motel 6 located at 6172 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Moments later one of the individuals drove off from the parking lot and headed north on Commercial Way.

Deputies conducted a check of the vehicle’s tag, which revealed the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license. Deputies then conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station located at 6227 Deltona Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tara Lynn Breeden, 31.

As deputies approached, they observed Breeden attempting to hide clear baggies containing a white powdery substance and a crystal-like substance. Additional baggies were found lying between Breeden’s legs. The substances in the baggies were later field-tested and identified as fentanyl and methamphetamine.



Deputies located a total of 6 grams of fentanyl and 4.1 grams of methamphetamine. Additionally, 1.5 grams of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia were also located in the suspect’s vehicle.

Breeden was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana, Driving while License is Suspended (her third or subsequent offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Breeden was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where she is being held in lieu of a $53,000 bond.