Op-Ed: Joe Biden Is Clearly Unfit To Serve As President Of The Greatest Country In World, May God Help The U.S. Survive His Incompetency

DELRAY BEACH, FL – After almost eight months in office, does any sane, discerning, non-partisan person, really believe that our Commander-in-Chief, Joe Biden, is really fit to serve as President of the United States, the greatest country in world? Not just from the disaster of our pullout from Afghanistan, but his handling of the economy and what he plans on doing to it; his off the wall immigration policy whereby a projected one million illegal aliens will be allowed to enter and settle into our country; and by his disastrous energy policy of abandoning our reliance of fossil fuels, to transfer our energy supply to renewable energy, by instituting a “Green New Deal” etc., etc.?

In his desire to outdo his former boss, Barack Obama, Biden has taken Obama’s plan to “Transform America” and put it on steroids. Inflation is running rampant, violence in our cities is getting out of control (if it is not already), and our civil discourse of putting one group against another group, black against white, young against old, men against women, rich against poor, are all leading up to the point of possibly leading to violence. Where is all this going to lead us in the next three years of the Biden Administration (if he lasts that long)? Will we able to survive this incompetence shown by the buffoon in the White House?

Look what just happened in our departure from Afghanistan. Most everyone, including Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, wanted us to leave Afghanistan, after 20 years, with dignity, not with shame. Even some talking heads on CNN, who have been fawning supporters of his, have said that Biden and his cronies have screwed up what could have been a smooth transition.

It seems Biden was and is a proponent of Murphy’s Law” (what could go wrong will go wrong) by botching up our withdrawal. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, negotiated with the Taliban and the Afghan government, in trying to work out an orderly withdrawal of our military presence in Afghanistan. Trump, and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, worked out a plan to remove all allied troops by May 1, 2021, but with certain conditions attached if an orderly transition was to occur. It stated that if the Taliban violated the agreement, Trump would make them pay dearly. The Taliban knew what Trump meant and that he really meant what he said by his past actions in dealing with terrorists. In fact, for 18 months, no U.S. military person was killed leading up to Biden’s disastrous withdrawal, when 13 military were killed by a suicide attacker, as a result. The Taliban feared Trump, they don’t fear Biden.



Instead of following the lead Trump made, Biden, as a cognitively deficient leader, decided to do otherwise. The Taliban did not fear the weak leadership projected by Biden. Even after the Biden plan dissipated in chaos, he had the unmitigated gall to blame Trump for his mistakes. Those mistakes included leaving the capital, Kabul, to come under the control of the Taliban even though we still had thousands of American citizens and Afghan aides and interrogators located behind the Taliban lines of control. Biden has estimated that we were able to remove 90% of those who wanted to flee the terror of the Taliban. That means we left 10%, of those who wanted out, now stuck under Taliban control. Biden promised, on several occasions, to not leave anyone behind who wanted to get out of the country, but he lied, and from that decision he will have “blood on his hands” if and when the Taliban takes revenge on many of those who might now be taken as hostages. Already, reports have surfaced that the killings by the Taliban has already begun.

All that I have stated has shown that President Biden is “Unfit to Serve” as president, and he is a present danger to the country as a whole, and, in addition, other countries have lost faith in our word and actions by the way we handled this botched withdrawal. Biden has now taken over the top spot from Jimmy Carter as the worst president in our modern times.

May God help the United States survive the incompetency of Joe Biden and his Administration.