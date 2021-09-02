Judge Orders Hospital to “Immediately Administer Ivermectin” to Dying Patient Following Doctor’s Prescription, Despite CDC Warnings

A Butler Country judge in Ohio has ordered a hospital to administer Ivermectin to a ventilated Covid-19 patient, granting an emergency relief filed by the patient’s wife. File photo: HJBC, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BUTLER COUNTY, OH – According to the EpochTimes and the Ohio Capital Journal, a Butler County Ohio Judge, honorable Gregory Howard, ordered West Chester Hospital, a University hospital, to immediately administer Jeffrey Smith, 51, with 30mg of Ivermectin daily for three weeks, as prescribed by his doctor. The order was made after Smith’s wife Julie fought the hospital to save him after she said in court documents the hospital had given up on him; she refused to do so.

Jeffrey Smith is a Verizon Wireless engineer in Butler County. According to the EpochTimes the lawsuit, which was filed by his wife, states Smith tested positive for COVID-19 on July 9, and was admitted to the hospital on July 15. He was then immediately moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) where his condition continued to decline until he was put on a ventilator August 1, 2021.

Doctors told Julie at this point her husband’s chances of survival was less than 30 percent and that the hospital had exhausted all options in his treatment protocols.



According to court documents, Julie pled with the court for relief on behalf of her husband of 24 years,

“At this point, there is nothing more the defendant can do, or will do, for my husband. However, I cannot give up on him, even if the defendant has. There is no reason why the defendant cannot approve or authorize other forms of treatments so long as the benefits outweigh the risks.”

No reports verify whether Jeffrey Smith is vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. However, Ohio Capital Journal noted in their report that the “overwhelming majorities of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.”

Fortunately, Mrs. Smith had read about two New York hospitals that were ordered to administer Ivermectin to patients who were deathly ill with COVID-19 and they recovered. The stories were featured in the Chicago Tribune and The Buffalo News and Julie used this information to save her husbands life through the legal system.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have continued to launch an all-out assault against the use of alternative treatment and prevention methods for COVID-19 such as Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin despite many practicing physicians praising their ability to save lives.

Speculation has been made that the two alternative treatments provide very little profit for pharmaceutical companies. (Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day)

According to The Washington Post, Hydroxychloroquine was invented in 1934 during World War II to treat malaria throughout the world. It is also used by patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis to control inflammation. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Ivermectin, once identified as a ‘Wonder drug’ from Japan, was discovered in the late-1970s. It is FDA approved for treating some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions such as rosacea.

Both the FDA and CDC have reiterated there stance and issued strong warnings to the public against using Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 with the CDC removing guidance about Hydroxychloroquine from their website.

Editors Note: We must remind the reader that nothing should supersede the advice received from one’s own medical physician based on their specific circumstances.