FIU Elected Into Elite Network Of Schools Of International And Public Affairs

The Green School is first in Florida to be accepted as full member of the Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs.

MIAMI, FL – FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs has been named a full member of the Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA), making it the first university in Florida to achieve the prestigious designation and one of only 25 U.S and 40 APSIA member schools in the world.

Created in 1989, APSIA brings together the leading graduate schools of international affairs worldwide, with the goal of improving global affairs education and advancing international understanding.

“This is a significant milestone for FIU, for our faculty and for our students,’’ said President Mark B. Rosenberg. “Amid an array of challenges around the globe, this designation recognizes the work we are doing to prepare our students to be global leaders.’’

To join APSIA, schools must undergo a rigorous review process and demonstrate excellence in career-focused, graduate-level international affairs education as well as evidence of outstanding research and publications by faculty.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



“Election into APSIA has been our ultimate goal since we created the Green School in 2008,” said Provost Kenneth G. Furton.

APSIA members in the United States include American University’s School of International Service, Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Johns Hopkins University’s Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies and Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. FIU is the youngest institution among U.S. members.

International member schools include the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, Korea University’s Graduate School of International Studies, the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Ritsumeikan University’s Graduate School of International Relations in Japan, Sciences Po’s Paris School of International Affairs, and the Stockholm School of Economics, among others.

“Joining APSIA reflects positively on our students and faculty in the Green School,” said founding dean John F. Stack Jr. “Our innovative multidisciplinary approach to teaching and research stands out and helps prepare students for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Membership in APSIA will help FIU recruit top faculty, visiting fellows and students through participation at APSIA events, as well as provide FIU students with new opportunities for careers and internships.

“Congratulations to Dean John Stack, the faculty and the student body of FIU’s Green School of International and Public Affairs on the entry to APSIA. We are proud to be a part of this prestigious organization,” said Ambassador Steven J. Green, for whom the Green School is named. “Recent global events show how important international dialogue is. FIU and the Green School are preparing our students to be the global leaders and change makers of tomorrow who inspire and guide us in building a more peaceful and prosperous world.”

Launched in 2008, the Green School offers 38 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, as well as more than 50 certificate programs. The school has been recognized for its applied master’s degree programs, including the Master of Arts in Global Affairs, ranked among the top 40 in the world for policy careers by Foreign Policy, and the Master of Public Administration, ranked No. 3 in Florida by U.S. News & World Report.

About FIU:

Florida International University is a Top 50 public university that drives real talent and innovation in Miami and globally. High research (R1) activity and high social mobility come together at FIU to uplift and accelerate learner success in a global city by focusing in the areas of environment, health, innovation, and justice. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers. FIU serves a diverse student body of more than 58,000 and 270,000 Panther alumni. U.S. News and World Report places dozens of FIU programs among the best in the nation, including international business at No. 2. Washington Monthly Magazine ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities contributing to the public good. https://www.fiu.edu