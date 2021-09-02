BREAKING: Leaked Transcript Shows Biden Pressured Afghan President To Lie About Taliban Strength Prior To U.S. Troop Withdrawal

In the last phone call between Biden and his Afghan then-counterpart Ashraf Ghani, the president said they needed to change perceptions of the Taliban’s rapid advance ‘whether it is true or not. By August 15, Ghani had fled the country. File photo: Gints Ivuskans, Naresh777, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a transcript of a phone call that took place between American President Joe Biden and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in July, it was revealed that Biden had pressured Ghani to lie about the Taliban’s strength to create the “perception” that the Afghanistan government could defeat the Taliban upon withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

Over the course of the July 23 phone call, both Biden and Ghani seemed to be unaware of exactly how fast the Taliban would be able to reassert control over Afghanistan once the U.S. troop presence was removed, and Biden repeatedly instructed his Afghan counterpart to do what he could – including lie – to build up the public’s perception in the competency of the country’s military forces.

🚨🚨🚨



BREAKING: Bombshell transcript from July reveals Biden pressured Afghan President Ghani to create 'perception' Taliban wasn't winning 'WHETHER IT'S TRUE OR NOT' https://t.co/d5zsv6jX0Z — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2021

“I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden said. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”



To that end, Biden suggested that prominent political figures of Afghanistan should hold a press conference to announce new military strategies against the Taliban. In addition, Biden also assured Ghani that the now-fallen Afghan regime would continue to thrive after the upcoming American troop pullout.

Psaki refuses to discuss leaked Biden call with Ghani that shows he knew Afghan army was collapsing https://t.co/lVgFCs1DDf pic.twitter.com/58WGAAnHcH — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2021

“We are going to continue to fight hard, diplomatically, politically, economically, to make sure your government not only survives but is sustained and grows,” Biden said.

However, by August 15, Ghani had fled the country and the Taliban now currently controls the Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, as well as the rest of the country, which reports indicating that Afghan security forces barely put up any fight at all.

Amid the chaos of the botched U.S. withdrawal, 13 American service members were tragically killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul. Currently, nether the Biden Administration nor Ghani’s staff have responded to reports of the July 23 phone call between the two leaders.