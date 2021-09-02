AT&T Florida Names Regional Director for Miami

Rashad D. Thomas will be responsible for External and Legislative Affairs activities in Miami-Dade County and parts of Broward. Rashad’s responsibilities will include working with Local and State Government Officials and enhancing AT&T’s presence throughout the Miami-Dade and Broward region.

MIAMI, FL – Rashad D. Thomas has accepted the position of Regional Director of External Affairs with AT&T Florida. In his new role, Rashad will be responsible for External and Legislative Affairs activities in Miami-Dade County and parts of Broward. Rashad’s responsibilities will include working with Local and State Government Officials and enhancing AT&T’s presence throughout the Miami-Dade and Broward region.

“Miami is a key driver for our business in Florida, so we’re excited to have someone as talented as Rashad to help guide our efforts with elected officials and stakeholders in the area,” said AT&T Florida President Joe York. “His experience in Miami-Dade Government and roots as a lifelong Miamian make Rashad a strong addition to the AT&T Florida team.”

A Bethune-Cookman University graduate, Rashad has worked in various capacities in Miami-Dade County government for nearly two decades. Immediately prior to joining AT&T, Mr. Thomas served as Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Community Relations at PortMiami where he collaborated with local businesses and organizations to connect them with opportunities at one of the State of Florida’s biggest economic engines. Prior to that, he was the Assistant to the Miami-Dade Deputy Mayor, responsible for the office’s COVID-19 Response Team. In 2019 Rashad served as the Vice President of Business Connect and Legacy Projects for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee for Super Bowl LIV.

“I am thrilled at the amazing opportunity to join Joe York and the incredible AT&T Florida team,” said Thomas. “The favorite part of my many years of public service has been the moments when I was able to directly help constituents in need, I look forward to continuing this focus with AT&T in my hometown.”



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Rashad has received numerous awards and recognitions over his career including 40 Under 40 awards from Legacy Magazine and Bethune-Cookman and the Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board 2021 Community Pillar award. He was also named an Emerging Leader by FIU, is a member of the Miami Foundation Fellows Cohort X and was recognized by the Black Professionals Network 2020 Black Men in Excellence.

A native Miamian, Rashad is married to Shannon and the father to three handsome boys.