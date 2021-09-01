Florida Woman Develops Fatal Brain Disease After Second Dose of Pfizer; Died Soon After; Doctor Says Vaccine ‘Could’ Be Cause; Reported to VAERS

Cheryl Cohen, 64, of South Florida, is described as a healthy 64-year-old woman who suddenly developing Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) her second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, now being marketed as COMIRNATY.

HOMESTEAD, FL – A Florida woman has died from a rare, degenerative, and fatal brain disorder shortly after taking her second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, and her doctor believes the vaccine could have caused it. Cheryl Cohen, 64, of South Florida, died on July 22, 2001, after suddenly developing Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

The CDC’s website states: Classic CJD is a human prion disease. It is a neurodegenerative disorder with characteristic clinical and diagnostic features. This disease is rapidly progressive and always fatal. Infection with this disease leads to death usually within 1 year of onset of illness.

In an exclusive interview with Cohen’s daughter, Gianni Cohen, Cheryl is described as a healthy 64-year-old woman who, died three months after her second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, now being marketed as COMIRNATY. Cheryl received her first dose of Pfizer on April 5, and her second dose on April 25. By May 6, she experienced her first of continual neurological episodes. Cheryl was for approximately ten days and released. She was then hospitalized again for a month where she experienced extreme brain fog, confusion, severe headache, couldn’t walk and spoke in broken sentences until receiving her diagnosis of CJD. On July 19, Cheryl was discharged to hospice; she died just days later on July 22.

“She went from being able to work and do normal everyday activities to being able to do only basic things,” Gianni said. “Before she was vaccinated, she had her own apartment and worked every day as a sales representative. She cooked, cleaned and was in a great place in life.” Cohen’s daughter, Gianni Cohen



In addition to the interview with Gianni, both of which were conducted by “The Defender,” a health news publication associated with a nonprofit “Children’s Health Defense” – run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, the publication also spoke with Dr. Andrea Folds, M.D., Resident Doctor at Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, and one of Cheryl’s medical team members. Folds believes the onset of CJD could be tied to the COVID Vaccine. Fold’s case report will be submitted to the American College of Physicians Journal. She also provided the following statement:

“This case identifies potential adverse events that could occur with the administration of the novel COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, clinicians need to consider neurodegenerative diseases such as prion disease (e.g. sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease), autoimmune encephalitis, infection, non-epileptic seizure, toxic-metabolic disorders, etc. in their differential diagnoses when a patient presents with rapidly progressive dementia, particularly in the setting of recent vaccination. “Although there is currently no cure for sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (sCJD), early diagnosis is crucial to avoid the unnecessary administration of empiric medications for suspected psychological or neurological disorders. “Furthermore, tracking adverse events could potentially lead to further characterization and understanding of both the novel COVID-19 messenger ribonucleic nucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine as well as the etiology of sCJD. More importantly, recognizing adverse effects provides individuals with vital information to make a more educated decision regarding their health.” Dr. Andrea Folds, M.D., Resident Doctor at Aventura Hospital & Medical Center

Gianni Cohen filed a report with the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS ID 1535217), part of the National Vaccine Information Center, sent medical records to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and donated her mother’s brain for scientific research.

To date, there has been at least 505,131 reports of adverse effects specifically related with the words COVID submitted to the VAERS debase which is updated once per week on Friday’s.

VAERS DATA: Readers should not that anyone can submit a report to VAERS which accepts all reports without judging whether the event was caused by the vaccine so reports alone should not be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event, illness or death. VAERS data available to the public includes only the initial report data to VAERS. Some data is used by the government for analysis and may not be available to the public. It is co-sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Knowingly filing a false VAERS report is a violation of Federal law and punishable by fine and imprisonment. See the VAERS Data Disclaimer here.

Much of this report is dependent on the the reliability of the reporting by “The Defender,” and “Children’s Health Defense” from their August 31, 2021 report titled “Woman Dies of Rare Brain Disease Within 3 Months of Second Pfizer Shot, Doctor Says Vaccine Could Be Responsible.” Below is a video of founder Robert F. Kennedy Jr who heads-up that organization and says it “exposes causes, seeks justice, and protects children.”