Florida Restaurant Owner Bans Biden Voters from Establishment; Says “Worthless, Inept, Corrupt” Administration Complicit in Death of Soldiers

Florida Diner owner Angie Ugarte is no-longer welcoming Biden supporters in her DeBary based establishment. Ugarte told Fox 35 Orlando she felt compelled to speak out after witnessing the botched pullout of troops in Afghanistan and she blames the Biden Administration.

Angie Ugarte, owner of the DeBary Diner in Volusia County, hung a sign on the front door of the eatery, decrying the deaths of the 13 members of the military by a suicide bomber at Kabul Airport last week and inviting those who back the president to kindly take their business elsewhere.

The owner of a Debary restaurant has this sign posted on the front door. Why she says she posted it and reaction from residents at 10 #FOX35News pic.twitter.com/XKMiHKpViJ — Danielle Lama FOX 35 (@DLama_FOX35) August 31, 2021

The sign reads as follows:



“If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere.”

“It was the only thing I felt like I could do,” he said. “I was just angry. I was just let down. I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door.”

Ugarte’s sign has its share of both supporters and detractors. Many are praising the business owner’s actions, which in addition to the Biden ban, also includes a newly-established wall called “Our Local Heroes” which is dedicated to U.S. service members and features photographs and flags.

Florida diner owner posts sign telling Biden backers to eat elsewhere https://t.co/o8JxBBLa5i pic.twitter.com/rcwC2o1x8n — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2021

However, others are reportedly taking the sign’s firm suggestion and are simply dining elsewhere.

The war in Afghanistan, which ended on Monday, has lasted 20 years – making it America’s longest war – and it has claimed tens of thousands of lives throughout the conflict, including over 2,400 American service members.