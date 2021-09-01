Deltona Woman Arrested for April Crash That Left 4-year-old Paralyzed; THC, MDMA, MDA, Meth Found In Her System Cops Say

According to detectives, Ana Rosa Fajardo Espinoza, 27, of Deltona, was found to have THC, MDMA, MDA, methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.

DELTONA, FL – The driver in an April crash that paralyzed a 4-year-old boy has been arrested on charges of DUI, child neglect and culpable negligence after a thorough Volusia Sheriff’s Office investigation. According to detectives, Ana Rosa Fajardo Espinoza, 27, of Deltona, was taken into custody Tuesday night, a few hours after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The crash occurred the afternoon of April 12 at Courtland Boulevard and Macon Street in Deltona. Responding deputies found Fajardo and two boys, ages 3 and 4, with serious injuries. The crash investigation revealed that Fajardo was traveling south on Courtland when she veered into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming SUV head-on.

Both children were airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford with several injuries. Fajardo was also transported to CFR in serious condition. The 3-year-old child was later released from the hospital to the care of a family member while the 4-year-old remained hospitalized with paralyzing injuries.

A deputy conducting the crash investigation determined Fajardo was traveling 49 mph in a 35 mph zone and swerving just before the crash. An analysis of the seat belts in her vehicle suggested hers was locked in the full unused position, indicating she wasn’t wearing it. The 3-year-old’s seat belt had marks consistent with being fastened to a booster seat at the time of the crash, but the 4-year-old’s seat belt did not have the same marks. The child restraint systems and seatbelts were removed from the vehicle to serve as evidence in the case.



An FDLE lab analysis of blood taken upon Fajardo’s admission to the hospital indicated the presence of THC, MDMA, MDA, methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system. After she was taken into custody Tuesday night, Fajardo was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she was being held on $130,000 bond.