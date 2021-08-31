RCC Associates Selected As General Contractor For El Camino Rosemary Square; Mexican Soul Food, Tequila Bar Slated to Open in Winter 2022

El Camino in Fort Lauderdale. Photo Credit: El Camino. El Camino Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach is slated to open in West Palm Beach in Winter 2022.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – RCC Associates, the premier South Florida-based general contractor specializing in restaurant and hospitality construction, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the general contractor for El Camino Rosemary Square, that is slated to open in West Palm Beach in Winter 2022. Owned and operated by Modern Restaurant Group (MRG), El Camino delivers delicious Mexican soul food, top-notch tequila and mezcals in a setting that is as much fiesta as it is feast.

With a bustling bar, colorful décor and setting and vibrant atmosphere, El Camino Rosemary Square will be a welcome addition to West Palm Beach’s culinary and drinking scene. Located at 700 South Rosemary Avenue in the heart of the gorgeous Rosemary Square neighborhood – thriving with retail, world-class art, lifestyle, and entertainment concepts – the 6,500-square-foot restaurant will have ample seating with 165 indoor and 75 outdoor, and an indoor/outdoor bar that can seat a total of 75. It is the perfect spot for a handcrafted margarita or premium pour with a sidecar of people watching. Designed by artistic powerhouse Pam Manhas, the El Camino concept is the brainchild of restaurateurs Brandon Belluscio, Brian Albe and Chef Anthony Pizzo, the trio behind Modern Restaurant Group (MRG).

El Camino Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach will be the brand’s third location in South Florida. Currently, there are locations in Fort Lauderdale and Delray Beach. For more information about El Camino Rosemary Square, please visit www.elcaminowestpalmbeach.com.



“We are thrilled to have been selected as the general contractor for the Rosemary Square location of this highly anticipated Mexican restaurant and Tequila bar,” said Robyn Raphael-Dynan, President of RCC Associates. “We’re excited to be part of the team that is expanding the extremely popular El Camino concept to West Palm Beach.”

As general contractor, the RCC team is responsible for the project management, coordination, construction progress documentation and all construction and work-site management of the build-out, including delivering the project on schedule and within budget.

For more information about RCC Associates, please visit www.rccassociates.com or call (954) 429-3700.

About RCC Associates Based in South Florida, RCC Associates is a widely respected national General Contractor that has been in business for 50 years. RCC has a diverse portfolio of restaurants, retail stores, banks, fitness centers, hotel renovations, theaters, entertainment venues and other commercial projects. RCC Associates has built over 2,500 projects coast-to-coast over the past quarter century and is regarded as one of the nation’s premier contractors. The RCC name has become synonymous with superior quality and customer service with a wide range of notable clients and projects, including The Cheesecake Factory, Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Delray Beach Market, Zuma, Del Frisco’s, Uncle Julio’s, MILA, Harry Winston, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Cote, BankUnited and numerous others. For more information about RCC Associates, please visit www.rccassociates.com or call (954) 429-3700.

About Modern Restaurant Group (MRG)

Owned & operated by restaurateurs Brandon Belluscio, Brian Albe and Chef Anthony Pizzo, Modern Restaurant Group (MRG) has helped define dining in Broward and Palm Beach counties for more than a decade. Their modern steakhouse, Cut 432, has maintained its status as one of the hottest seats in town since it opened on Atlantic Avenue with their modern tavern concept, Park Tavern, serving legions of fans as drawn by the restaurant’s delicious menu as its comfortable charm. Add to that the spicy success that is El Camino restaurants in Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale – equal parts raucous dinner party and Mexican soul food destination – and you have a group that successfully straddles a diverse array of concepts all with equal aplomb. Coming winter 2022, El Camino’s third location in West Palm Beach at Rosemary Square. For more information on MRG visit www.modernrestaurantgroup.com.