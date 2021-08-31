CrimeLocalSociety

Deltona Man Arrested On 23 Counts Of Possession Of Child Pornography

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

s. According to authorities, Nash Lee Sloan, 28, was arrested at the Volusia County Branch Jail on an open warrant charging him with 23 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child.
According to authorities, Nash Lee Sloan, 28, was arrested at the Volusia County Branch Jail on an open warrant charging him with 23 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A Deltona man turned himself in Monday night on charges of possession of child pornography after a Volusia Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed his collection of downloaded photos and videos. According to authorities, Nash Lee Sloan, 28, was arrested at the Volusia County Branch Jail on an open warrant charging him with 23 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child.

There were no indications of any local child victims, as the material in Sloan’s possession appeared to be downloaded from the Internet. Sloan was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $230,000 bond and remained in custody Tuesday morning.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Timeliness A Key Factor In Delegitimizing Calls To…

Marc Ang

COPS: Virginia Man Arrested For Murder At Dania Beach Hotel;…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,348