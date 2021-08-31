Deltona Man Arrested On 23 Counts Of Possession Of Child Pornography

According to authorities, Nash Lee Sloan, 28, was arrested at the Volusia County Branch Jail on an open warrant charging him with 23 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A Deltona man turned himself in Monday night on charges of possession of child pornography after a Volusia Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed his collection of downloaded photos and videos. According to authorities, Nash Lee Sloan, 28, was arrested at the Volusia County Branch Jail on an open warrant charging him with 23 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child.

There were no indications of any local child victims, as the material in Sloan’s possession appeared to be downloaded from the Internet. Sloan was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $230,000 bond and remained in custody Tuesday morning.