Crime Stoppers Reward for Suspect Who Swiped Donation Box For Guatemalan Children With Leukemia From Store In Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to assist them in identifying the following suspect they say is wanted for theft of a donation box from a local business. According to detectives, the suspect entered Cruz Fashion, purchased a cold beverage and swiped the donation box designated for Guatemalan children with Leukemia containing approximately $300.  The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. 

This incident occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at approximately 3:15 pm. Cruz Fashion is located in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue in the City of Lake Worth Beach

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

