Biden’s “Safe And Orderly” Troop Pullout And “Highly Unlikely” Taliban Takeover Turns Into Reports Of “House-To-House Executions”

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Washington, D.C. File photo: John Smith, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Fox News review of public statements made by President Joe Biden regarding the pullout of troops in Afghanistan reveals that he misled the American people multiple times on multiple aspects of the withdrawal process.

The statements in question cover topics from if the Taliban would usurp control from the Afghani government after the U.S. withdrawal to whether or not American citizens would be abandoned and more.

By most accounts, the withdrawal process from Afghanistan has been disorderly and unsafe, despite assurances from Biden in March that the pullout would be done in such a way as to make it “safe and orderly.”

U.S. citizens and their Afghan allies were left to their own devices, seen in video footage desperately attempting to get into the Kabul airport to flee the country as the Taliban tightened their grip on the nation’s capital, establishing checkpoints and administering vicious beatings in the streets.



In addition, a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport – for which terrorist group ISIS-K took responsibility – resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and multiple Afghani citizens.

Another misleading statement that was quickly proven to be wrong on the part of Biden was his July claim that the idea of the Taliban retaking power in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal was “highly unlikely.”

“So the question now is, where do they go from here?” Biden said. “The jury is still out, but the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

However, the Taliban began taking over the country before U.S. troops were being pulled out, with the country’s capital city of Kabul being taken over while Americans were still being hastily evacuated in mid-August.

Biden also pledged that he would get every American out of Afghanistan, saying on August 16 that it’s “the path we’re on. And I think we’ll get there. If there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out.”

However, that has not been the case. Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. stated on Monday that “We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out.”

Indeed, despite the fact that troop withdrawal is now complete, hundreds of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies still stranded in Afghanistan, and the Taliban is reportedly now carrying out “house-to-house executions,” leaving the fate of those left behind currently unknown.