PROGRESS: Arizona AG Demands 2020 Election Routers, Network Logs From Maricopa County Or Will Withhold Millions In State Funds

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich notified the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it is in violation of state law for failing to comply with AZ Senate’s subpoena. The County has 30 days to change course or lose state-shared funds saying the rule of law must be followed.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office had determined that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) is currently in violation of state law after failing to comply with a subpoena that was issued by the State Senate related to the 2020 election audit currently ongoing in Maricopa County.

In addition, if the MCBOS continues their lack of compliance with the subpoena, Brnovich noted that in 30 days his office will direct the Arizona State Treasurer’s office to withhold state-shared funds from the County, which according to state representative Mark Finchem could amount to $61 million, although this exact amount could not be independently verified.

“We are notifying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it must fully comply with the Senate’s subpoena as required by the law,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Our courts have spoken. The rule of law must be followed.”



The announcement by Brnovich came after a “SB 1487” complaint was filed by State Senator Sonny Borrelli that the MCBOS was not complying with the senate’s subpoena, which had requested materials relating to the ongoing election audit be turned over by August 2 – including routers and network logs – relating to the ongoing election audit. The complaint requested that the AG’s office investigate if Maricopa County was in violation of state law.

Following Brnovich’s decision, Maricopa County released a statement addressing their potential legal path forward.

The members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are aware of the investigative report issued by the Arizona Attorney General,” the statement read. “Board members will meet with their legal counsel and determine an appropriate path forward.”

Arizona’s presidential election was won in the November 2020 for Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump by a margin of over 10,000 votes, with the main deciding factor in the state being the number of votes Biden received in Maricopa County.

The GOP-led Arizona State Senate hired four teams in March to conduct an audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results, driven by Trump’s currently unproven claims that the election was “stolen” due to widespread voter fraud. However, MCBOS has repeatedly denied that there were any issues relating to fraud in the county’s 2020 election, and stated that previous internal audits produced no discrepancies or irregularities.

Initially, the audit began in late April and was scheduled to last only weeks; however, the audit has ended up lasting months longer than anticipated, and has yet to produce any official verdict that widespread fraud occurred.

An examination of the requested routers and network logs sought is expected to conclude the audit.