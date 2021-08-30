COPS: Woman Tries to Set Broward Deputy’s Car On Fire While Stopped at Traffic Light

Toni Carr, 25, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Attempted Arson, Criminal Mischief and Felony Violation of Probation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is safe and unharmed after a frightening encounter with a woman who tried to set the deputy’s vehicle on fire while the deputy was stopped at a traffic light. According to authorities, Broward Sheriff’s detectives arrested Toni Carr, 25, for the incident that occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard in Central Broward.

According to investigators, while the deputy was sitting in her marked unit at the stoplight, Carr walked up to the vehicle, started banging on her window and broke off the driver side mirror. Carr then walked to the rear of the vehicle, opened the gas tank cover and removed the gas cap. She then placed paper items into the gas tank and used a lighter to set a lottery ticket on fire.

The deputy believed Carr was intending to set her vehicle on fire, got out of the vehicle and ordered Carr onto the ground. Carr complied and other deputies arrived to help place her into custody. Carr was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Attempted Arson, Criminal Mischief and Felony Violation of Probation. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the incident.