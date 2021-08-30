COPS: Virginia Man Arrested For Murder At Dania Beach Hotel; Confessed To Stabbing The Victim To Death

According to authorities, Brian Blair, 26, of Virginia, confessed to stabbing the victim to death. He now faces one count of premeditated murder.

DANIA BEACH, FL = Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested a man for committing murder at a hotel in Dania Beach. According to authorities, Brian Blair, 26, of Virginia, was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, in Dania Beach. He is currently being held without bond at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.

The investigation reveals that on Thursday, August 26, Blair and the victim traveled together from Virginia to Florida. The victim rented a room at the Red Carpet Inn located at 2460 W. State Road 84 in Dania Beach. At approximately 10:26 a.m. on Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call reporting an adult male found deceased. Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and found the victim deceased and the room disheveled showing signs of a possible struggle.

Through proactive investigative methods, Blair was later identified, located and arrested. Detectives say Blair confessed to stabbing the victim to death. He now faces one count of premeditated murder.