25th Annual Dunn’s Run on A1A in Deerfield Beach Honors Late Founder, Raising Over $3.5 Million for Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

By George McGregor
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL – This year marks the 25th Anniversary of Dunn’s Run, a fun-filled event is held every year on the first Sunday of October along the ocean on A1A in Deerfield Beach benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. The run is dedicated this year to “Run for Jim”, honoring its late founder, Jim Dunn of J.R. Dunn Jewelers, who founded the run 25 years ago to give back to our local community.

Since founding the event, it has become one of the largest races in the tri-county area bringing together everyone from competitive runners, companies, to families with young children.

Services and programs provided focus on three main Core Program Areas: Academic Success, Good Character and Citizenship as well as Healthy Lifestyles. The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is to assure and to enhance the quality of life for youth as participating members of a diverse urban society.

The run is dedicated this year to “Run for Jim”, honoring its late founder, Jim Dunn of J.R. Dunn Jewelers, who founded the run 25 years ago to give back to our local community. Photo: Sean (son), Ann Marie (loving wife) and Jim Dunn.
The 25th Annual Dunn’s Run will take place on Sunday, October 3 rd at 7am along A1A at Deerfield Beach. You can sign up for a 5-mile run, 5k run, 5k walk, or kid’s fun run by going to www.DunnsRun.com. You can also compete virtually if you prefer, so you can run or walk in the comfort of your own neighborhood. Whether you are a competitive runner, are looking to have a fun-filled family morning, or are competing with a corporate team, the 25th Annual Dunn’s Run is sure to be a great community outdoor event. Sign up today and “Run for Jim”

About J.R. Dunn Jewelers
J.R. Dunn Jewelers is a second-generation luxury jeweler that has been family owned and operated since The flagship store is located in the heart of South Florida, well known for being an Official Rolex Jeweler as well as carrying the top designers in luxury jewelry and timepieces like John Hardy, Gucci, Breitling and more. J.R. Dunn is one of the first successful omni-channel retailers in the industry, with a leading e-commerce website serving clients worldwide. J.R. Dunn Jewelers prides itself on providing a superior client experience for each and every person, celebrating life’s most joyous occasions. To learn more, visit us in our showroom or visit: https://jrdunn.com

