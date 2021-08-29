CrimeLocalSociety

Traffic Stop Leads to Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrests in Spring Hill

By Joe Mcdermott
Travis Kent, 42, and his girlfriend, Kristen Nugent, 37. were arrested and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center for processing.

SPRING HILL, FL – On August 26, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Deputies observed a Chevrolet truck traveling northbound on Commercial Way by Lowe’s Home Improvement. Deputies noted the vehicle had inoperable tag lights. Furthermore, a check of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner, who was also the driver, Travis Kent, 42, had an expired driver license of more than six months.

A traffic stop was conducted where deputies made contact with Kent and his girlfriend, front seat passenger, Kristen Nugent, 37. During the traffic stop investigation, consent was given by the occupants to search the vehicle. The vehicle search revealed a trafficking amount of methamphetamine (approximately 20 grams) that was packaged in separate baggies consistent with distribution.

Deputies also located paraphernalia and an unknown white substance inside the vehicle. The suspects were arrested and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center for processing.


Kent was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving with an Expired License. His bond was set at $41,500. Nugent was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $41,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you.

