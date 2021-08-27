CrimeLocalSociety

Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash In Tamarac

By Joe Mcdermott
Tamarac Fire Rescue responded, and Atkinson was pronounced deceased on scene. Bentley, along with four other passengers, were transported by paramedics to Holy Cross Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They were all later released. Traffic homicide detectives say speed is considered a contributing factor in this crash.
 According to authorities, two drivers were taken to nearby hospitals where one was pronounced deceased on August 19. File photo.

TAMARAC, FL – A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tamarac. According to authorities, at approximately 5:01 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Northwest 93rd Avenue and McNab Road in Tamarac. 

According to detectives, the driver of a 2014 Toyota Corolla, Jacob Lederman, 30, of North Lauderdale, was heading eastbound in the far right thru lane on McNab Road, approaching the intersection of Northwest 93rd Avenue. Meanwhile, a 2001 Toyota Tacoma driver was heading westbound on McNab Road, attempting to turn south onto Northwest 93rd Avenue.

When the driver of the Tacoma tried to cross the eastbound lanes, it was struck by the Corolla. The impact sent the Corolla in a southeasterly direction, crashing a concrete sign for the Lime Bay community. The Tacoma rotated counter clockwise and came to a final stop in the eastbound lanes.

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported both drivers to nearby hospitals. Lederman, the driver of the Corolla, was treated for minor injuries and later released. On Friday, August. 20, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office notified Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit that the driver of the Tacoma was pronounced deceased on August 19.


At this time, mechanical malfunction is not considered to be a factor in this crash. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
