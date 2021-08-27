FBI Concludes Jan. 6 Capitol Breach Was “One-Off” Event, Not Coordinated, Not Premeditated, Simply Happened Spontaneously

After conducting interviews with many of the over 570 alleged riot participants, the FBI said that they are confident that the Capitol attack was something that simply happened spontaneously. Photo credit: Sebastian Portillo / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After an investigation, the FBI has concluded that the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump was primarily a “one-off” event and not a pre-planned, coordinated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

After conducting interviews with many of the over 570 alleged riot participants that have been arrested to date, the FBI said that they are confident that the Capitol attack was something that simply happened spontaneously and was not premeditated by supporters of then-President Trump – such as Roger Stone and Alex Jones – or far-right groups, according to a former senior law enforcement official that Reuters quoted as a source.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” the official said. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

Stone is a conservative political consultant and lobbyist; Jones is the founder of InfoWars, a radio and web-based news show that is said to mainly cater to conspiracy theories. Both men, who have ties to Trump, were in Washington D.C. the day before the Capitol attack participating in pro-Trump events, but reportedly had no part in planning or carrying out the events that transpired the next day.



However, sources indicate that the FBI did conclude that some far-right organizations, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, had planned on breaching the Capitol Building that day, but it was determined that neither group had plans to do anything once they had gotten inside. Nonetheless, 40 defendants related to those two groups have been charged with premeditating their attacks, although prosecutors have stopped short of issuing more serious charges.

The event of January 6 represented the first violent attack on the Capitol Building since the British stormed the building during the War of 1812; after listening to a speech given by Trump where he made claims that the election was rigged – his supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election.