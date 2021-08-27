Father Protecting Baby Fatally Shot In Florida Restaurant By Man High On Mushrooms; Suspect Told Detectives Killing Was Completely At Random

Dustin Wakefield, 21, was vacationing in Miami Beach with his son when he was killed in Miami Beach, Fla., while at a restaurant. Police say Wakefield was shot while protecting his 1-year-old son. Family photo via gofundme.com

MIAMI, FL – A Colorado tourist visiting Florida was shot and killed by a gunman in an unprovoked attack while eating with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant this week, after which the assailant was reportedly witnessed dancing over the victim’s body.

Dustin Wakefield of Castle Rock, Colorado, 21, was killed while attempting to protect his 1 year-old son, reports say; the suspected gunman, Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. of Norcross, Georgia, 22, according to the police report, told arresting officers that he shot Wakefield because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.”

Authorities noted that Davis had told them that he had entered the La Cerveceria restaurant at approximately 6:30 p.m. and simply decided to shoot the vacationing Wakefield completely at random.

According to the victim’s uncle, Mike Wakefield – who was not at the restaurant, but had spoken to family members who were – his nephew was killed while attempting to protect the life of his 1 year-old son.



“This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying it’s time to die. He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,’” he said. “Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.”

Bystander video posted on social media allegedly captured Davis slowly dancing over Wakefield’s body after the shooting.

Chilling: This shows an armed man dancing just after the murder victim was shot at La Ceveceria restaurant on Ocean Dr. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/w4fuEMr46F — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 25, 2021

Mike Wakefield said that his nephew, a construction worker, was “the kindest kid” and that “he loved his family. He loved being a dad.”

After the alleged shooting, Davis fled the restaurant and was caught and arrested by police after running down a nearby alleyway, as reported by local Miami media.

Prior to his alleged shooting of Wakefield, Davis also is purported to have shot at another individual on the sidewalk; he missed, and the victim was able to run away and escape harm.

Davis was charged on Wednesday with Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and is being held without bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail.