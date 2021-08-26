Two Arrested For Aggravated Manslaughter of Child, Neglect and Felony Murder from Riviera Beach Infant Doorstep Drop Incident

Charquez Giles, 26, of Riviera Beach and Latonia Clemons, 36 of Boynton Beach, were arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to face charges of Third Degree Felony Murder, Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and Neglect of a Child.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL – According to authorities, in July 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives assumed a death investigation from the Riviera Beach Police Department. The investigation determined that a child’s paternal aunt, received a knock at her door. Upon opening the door she discovered the child on the front doorstep in a car seat with no one else around. The aunt was advised by other family members that the child needed help and should be brought to the hospital. The aunt drove the child to St. Mary’s Medical Center where the infant was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was fentanyl and cocaine intoxication and it being considered a homicide. Further investigation led to probable cause to arrest Charquez Giles, 26, of Riviera Beach and Latonia Clemons, 36 of Boynton Beac. Both were arrested today, August 26, 2021 and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to face charges of third degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.