CrimeLocalSociety

Trafficking Fentanyl Search Warrant Yields Over 38 Grams Of Fentanyl, Plus Methamphetamine In Port Charlotte Home

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Once the residence was deemed safe, members located two subjects within the home identified as Daymond Davis Nolte, 41, and Daniel Paul Rogers, 49. Both Nolte and Rogers are currently housed at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond.
Once the residence was deemed safe, members located two subjects within the home identified as Daymond Davis Nolte, 41, and Daniel Paul Rogers, 49. Both Nolte and Rogers are currently housed at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – A search warrant yielded over 38.6 grams of Fentanyl and 15.3 grams of Methamphetamine within a Port Charlotte home. According to authorities, on August 24, the Narcotics unit, with assistance from SWAT and Marine Patrol, completed a search warrant at 1270 Ramsdel Street in Port Charlotte. Once the residence was deemed safe, members located two subjects within the home identified as Daymond Davis Nolte, 41, and Daniel Paul Rogers, 49.

During the search warrant, authorities located a total of 38.6 grams of Fentanyl and 15.3 grams of Methamphetamine throughout the home. Additionally, authorities also located, empty plastic baggies, used syringes, and several illegal controlled substances to include Clonazepam, Methadone, Amphetamine, and Alprazolam.

During the search warrant, authorities located a total of 38.6 grams of Fentanyl and 15.3 grams of Methamphetamine throughout the home.
During the search warrant, authorities located a total of 38.6 grams of Fentanyl and 15.3 grams of Methamphetamine throughout the home.

Draymond Davis Nolte was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of controlled substance without prescription (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine), possession of controlled substance without prescription (alprazolam), possession of controlled substance without prescription (methadone hydrochloride), possession of controlled substance without prescription (clonazepam) and possession of drug paraphernalia.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 
Additionally, authorities also located, empty plastic baggies, used syringes, and several illegal controlled substances to include Clonazepam, Methadone, Amphetamine, and Alprazolam.
Additionally, authorities also located, empty plastic baggies, used syringes, and several illegal controlled substances to include Clonazepam, Methadone, Amphetamine, and Alprazolam.

Daniel Paul Rogers was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Nolte and Rogers are currently housed at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Spring Hill Bank Robber Told Detectives He Just Needed New…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Convicted Felon Sought Since April In Volusia County…

Jessica Mcfadyen

COPS: DeLand Man Awaiting Trial In Sexual Battery Case…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,339