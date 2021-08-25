Trafficking Fentanyl Search Warrant Yields Over 38 Grams Of Fentanyl, Plus Methamphetamine In Port Charlotte Home

Once the residence was deemed safe, members located two subjects within the home identified as Daymond Davis Nolte, 41, and Daniel Paul Rogers, 49. Both Nolte and Rogers are currently housed at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – A search warrant yielded over 38.6 grams of Fentanyl and 15.3 grams of Methamphetamine within a Port Charlotte home. According to authorities, on August 24, the Narcotics unit, with assistance from SWAT and Marine Patrol, completed a search warrant at 1270 Ramsdel Street in Port Charlotte. Once the residence was deemed safe, members located two subjects within the home identified as Daymond Davis Nolte, 41, and Daniel Paul Rogers, 49.

During the search warrant, authorities located a total of 38.6 grams of Fentanyl and 15.3 grams of Methamphetamine throughout the home. Additionally, authorities also located, empty plastic baggies, used syringes, and several illegal controlled substances to include Clonazepam, Methadone, Amphetamine, and Alprazolam.

Draymond Davis Nolte was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of controlled substance without prescription (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine), possession of controlled substance without prescription (alprazolam), possession of controlled substance without prescription (methadone hydrochloride), possession of controlled substance without prescription (clonazepam) and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Daniel Paul Rogers was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

