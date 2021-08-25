S.W.A.T. Team Finds Woman Dead Inside Spring Hill Home After Final Judgement Of Eviction Executed

In an abundance of caution, the SWAT team was called in to clear the residence after deputies observed suspicious items throughout the residence.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at residence on Haverhill Drive in Spring Hill to execute a Writ of Possession and Final Judgement of Eviction. A 24-hour notice of eviction was posted on the front door of the residence the day before.

When deputies arrived, they observed smoke coming from within the residence. Due to the nature of the call, deputies set a perimeter around the residence and called in Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services to assist with the possible fire. Neighboring residences were also evacuated as a safety measure.

While deputies were unable to locate any movement within the house they did observe suspicious items throughout the residence. In an abundance of caution, the SWAT team was then called in to clear the residence. The SWAT team was accompanied by firefighters who assisted in extinguishing any active fires they encountered and located a deceased woman as well as a deceased dog in the master bedroom.

The SWAT team discovered accelerants in the room and a preliminary investigation revealed the woman was possibly attempting to burn down the home. The cause of death does not appear suspicious in nature, but related to the fire. The woman’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Leesburg for an autopsy and an official cause of death. Deputies are currently working to notify the woman’s next of kin.