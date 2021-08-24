Op-Ed: What Is Happening To The Democrats? At Least Five “Dubious Dunces” Now Residing In The House Of Representatives

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

DELRAY BEACH, FL – What is happening to the Democrats? The recent past elections have brought forth a least five Dubious Dunces that are now residing in the U.S. House of Representatives. Quite ironically, they all happen to be females and are listed as “minorities”. The five are: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Cori Bush (D-M0) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). I don’t consider them “dubious dunces” because they are females or minorities, I consider them “dubious dunces” for the ideas and rhetoric that they are promoting and using as elected representatives.

Let’s examine what they’re proposing and see if the “dubious dunce” designation applies to them.

The new “princess” of the Democrat Party, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of Puerto Rican descent, was elected in a district that was a majority Hispanic that encompassed the NYC boroughs of Queens and the Bronx (she beat out long-time incumbent Representative Joe Crowley in the Democrat primary). She is a self-proclaimed a “Democrat Socialist” (the Democrat, in that designation, is used by her to temper the fact that she is a dyed-in-the-wool Socialist). This was her initial entry into politics, and as a 29 year old (she just turned 31), she has limited political experience, and it shows. The press has adopted her as the future of the Democrat Party and she has appeared on many talk shows, mainly CNN and MSNBC, to present her socialist views. During many interviews, when asked serious policy questions, she reacts like a “deer caught in the headlights”, but she also gets a pass by the friendly liberal hosts on those programs since she is a Democrat. In other words, she can’t articulate a rational response other than Bernie Sanders’ (an avowed Socialist) talking points. For example, she said she’d like to see the income tax rate raised on wealthy people to 70% (a guaranteed poison pill for the U.S. economy) and that we should institute Medicare for all and she wants a Green New Deal. Believe it or not, she graduated from Boston University with an Economics degree. Go figure. What is Boston University teaching its economics students?



Next we have Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is a Somali-American Muslim who has railed against the State of Israel as being a country that has occupied territory that belongs to the Palestinians. She also has joined in the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanction) movement that seeks to deny the Jewish people (Israel) the right of free trade. She is considered not only to be an anti-Semite, but also a Socialist. She is very critical of former President Trump and had called for his impeachment along with being very critical of the U.S. Constitution. It seems, from her rhetoric, that she’d like to make America into the failed country of Somalia that she fled from. No gratitude for her sanctuary of being here, even though she became an elected member of the U.S House of Representative. Only in America?

In addition, we have Representative Rashid Tlaib (D-MI), who is a Palestinian-American Muslim, who also proclaimed vehemently that we should have impeached President Trump by proclaiming at a public gathering that “We’re gonna impeach the “mother fu_ker”. Even with the backlash about what she said, she doubled down and said she was not sorry. She is also an advocate of the BDS movement and has railed against Jews and the State of Israel and has equated Zionism with Nazism. All three consider themselves “Democrat Socialists”. The other two are equally outspoken and are radical socialists who rail against the United States.

If those five weren’t scary enough, we have the likes of Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), who had been leading the way calling for the impeachment of President Trump even on the day of his swearing-in, just because she didn’t like him with a passion, and that he won the election for president over her preferred candidate, Hillary Clinton. She also is a Socialist sympathizer. Others in the category of “loony” Democrats are, Representative Hank Johnson (D-GA) who believes that by us having too many troops stationed on the island of Guam it might just tip over as a result (you just can’t make this stuff up). He also has equated President Trump as being a reincarnation of Adolph Hitler. On the Senate side, we have professed radicals (and who were potential Democrat candidates for president) in Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kamala Harris (now Vice-President), Senator Elizabeth Warren, and independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who caucus’ with the Democrats, and is a bleeding-heart liberal and avowed Socialist.

All those named above, could fall into the category of being called “Dubious Dunces”, as their far-left policies would make the U.S.A. a candidate to become the next Cuba or Venezuela. This is all the more reason why we must support the policies of former President Trump who used the phrase “Make America Great Again” all during his term in office to overcome those radicals mentioned above.