COPS: Oakland Park Convicted Felon Now Faces Charges of Weapons Possession and Sale Of Cocaine And Marijuana

By Joe Mcdermott
Elmer Orlando
According to authorities, Elmer Orlando Rodriguez Navarro, 25, of Oakland Park, faces several charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to sell. 

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Two ShotSpotter alerts led Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach District deputies to a convicted felon who was arrested for possessing a firearm. According to authorities, at approximately 1:41 a.m. on Monday, August 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert of four shots fired in the 2600 block of Northwest 5th Street in Pompano Beach.

Shortly after, a second ShotSpotter alert recorded an additional four shots fired, this time in the 2800 block of Northwest 5th Street in the same district. Broward County Regional Communications did not receive any 911 calls advising of gunfire. ShotSpotter is a law enforcement tool used for its gunfire locator and detection technology.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation and K9 units responded to the scene and a preliminary investigation revealed that an occupant of a 2005 black Toyota Corolla shot a firearm into the air. The aviation unit hovered in the sky and, combining high-level technology on the ground with strategic law enforcement capability in the air, identified and tracked the vehicle. The driver of the 2005 black Honda, Elmer Orlando Rodriguez Navarro, 25, of Oakland Park, crashed in the 3100 block and Northwest 19th Street.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Rodriguez Navarro, a convicted felon forbidden to possess a firearm. Detectives located a gun and shell casings inside his vehicle. Rodriguez Navarro now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to sell. 


There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire and no injuries in the crash. The investigation continues. Broward Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to always dial 911 to report incidents of gunfire.

