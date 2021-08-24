Fauci: If More Americans Get Vaccinated, Country Could Get “some Good Control” Over Pandemic By Spring Of 2022

Fauci said during an interview on CNN’s that after listening to his statements during a previous interview he realized he needed to “clarify” what he had meant and apologized for his previous incorrect estimate. Image credit: CNN/YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, said on Monday that he “misspoke” during a previous interview where he had claimed that the United States could have the COVID-19 pandemic “under control” by fall 2022, which would be over a year from now.

Fauci said during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that after going back and listening to his statements during a previous interview he had conducted with NPR, he realized that he needed to “clarify” what he had meant and apologized for his previous incorrect 2022 estimate.

Dr. Fauci says that if the majority of Americans get vaccinated, covid-19 will be under control by the "spring of 2022" pic.twitter.com/Kic7noOFm9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2021

Instead, Fauci – who has demonstrated a history of flip-flopping on his COVID-19 statements – told Cooper that he now believes that, if more Americans get vaccinated, the country could perhaps get “some good control” over the pandemic by spring of 2022.



Experts are predicting that vaccination rates will go up now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that they had granted their complete approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for anyone aged 16 years and up.

So far, 169,592,873 Americans – or 51.1% of the total population – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.