COPS: Two Violent Felons Arrested For Commercial Burglaries After Vehicle Found At Motel in Gainesville

By Joe Mcdermott
Corey Bernard Johnson, 20, is currently on probation for attempted second-degree murder and is a violent felony offender. Kasean Hassan Gray, 23, (right) is currently on supervised release for burglary and, according to authorities, is also considered a violent felony offender.

OCALA, FL – On August 16, 2021, around 1:30 a.m., a series of commercial burglaries began taking place in the NW 10th Street / US-27 corridor. According to detectives, Corey Bernard Johnson, 20, and Kasean Hassan Gray, 23, together broke into nine businesses within the city limits, and 11 others outside the city limits, causing thousands of dollars worth of damages.

Multiple Ocala Police detectives started their investigations into these burglaries. Through video surveillance, detectives were able to identify the getaway car: a blue Kia sedan. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified, and Gainesville Police Department found the car parked at the Kampus Inn motel in Gainesville. Evidence from several of the burglaries was observed in the vehicle, including a cash register drawer and a checkbook belonging to one of the businesses.
 
The two burglars were taken into custody and were charged with multiple counts of commercial burglary and criminal mischief. Gray is currently on supervised release status for burglary of a structure and, according to authorities, is considered a violent felony offender. Johnson is currently on probation for attempted second-degree murder and is also a violent felony offender.

