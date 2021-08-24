COPS: DeLand Man Awaiting Trial In Sexual Battery Case Arrested Again After Kissing And Licking 15-year-old Boy’s Neck

Emmett L. Boykins, 28, of DeLand, turned himself in over the weekend at the Daytona Beach Police Department. On Friday, sheriff’s detectives had obtained a warrant for Boykins’ arrest on two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct, false imprisonment and harassing a victim.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A defendant free on bond on 2019 charges of sexual battery of a child has been arrested again on charges of lewd or lascivious conduct around another child. According to detectives, Emmett L. Boykins, 28, of DeLand, turned himself in over the weekend at the Daytona Beach Police Department. On Friday, sheriff’s detectives had obtained a warrant for Boykins’ arrest on two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct, false imprisonment and harassing a victim.

The new charges stem from a report from a 15-year-old boy who told deputies Boykins asked him to show him his private parts, grabbed him to prevent him from leaving a room, wrapped his arms around his body and kissed or licked his neck. The victim refused Boykins’ advances but also described Boykins showing up at his school unannounced and at his house when his mother was away. He indicated there were other incidents in which Boykins persistently tried to touch him and made him uncomfortable.

Boykins was free on $100,000 bond on his previous charges of sexual battery of a child at the time of the incidents. The victim in the previous case was a boy around the same age as the victim in the current case.

Boykins is now in custody without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.



Boykins previously worked at Stetson University and volunteered at churches in the DeLand area that could have provided opportunities for contact with other potential victims. Anyone who has any information to report is asked to contact the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.