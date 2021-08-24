Convicted Felon Sought Since April In Volusia County Homicide Investigation Located After Crashing Vehicle, Sustaining Injuries

According to authorities, detectives have been looking for Wilbert Anthony McFadden Jr., 24, of Sanford, since April. An investigation indicates he last person seen with a homicide victim found shot.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The last person seen with homicide victim Marvin Keith Evans III has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence after his vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames in Kissimmee following the April 24 murder in Deltona.

According to authorities, Wilbert Anthony McFadden Jr., 24, of Sanford, is also charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and battery in a separate incident at a Deltona gas station on August 10. The investigation into the Evans homicide remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

Detectives have been looking for McFadden since April. The investigation indicates he was with Evans on the night of his murder and set his vehicle on fire in the days after.

As the homicide investigation continued, on August 10, deputies responded to a report of a man forcing a woman into a car at gunpoint at a Marathon gas station at 2840 Doyle Road, in Deltona. Deputies learned the male suspect was McFadden, and the female victim was an ex-girlfriend. She was eventually able to escape without injuries when McFadden went into an apartment complex in Sanford.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



McFadden stayed on the run until early this morning, Tuesday, when around 1:30 a.m., Lake Helen police found him injured after he crashed his car in the area of Kicklighter Road and Summit Avenue. He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for treatment of his injuries and later booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.