CrimeLocalSociety

Convicted Felon Sought Since April In Volusia County Homicide Investigation Located After Crashing Vehicle, Sustaining Injuries

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

According to authorities, Wilbert Anthony McFadden Jr., 24, of Sanford, is also charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and battery in a separate incident at a Deltona gas station on August 10. The investigation into the Evans homicide remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are possible.
According to authorities, detectives have been looking for Wilbert Anthony McFadden Jr., 24, of Sanford, since April. An investigation indicates he last person seen with a homicide victim found shot.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The last person seen with homicide victim Marvin Keith Evans III has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence after his vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames in Kissimmee following the April 24 murder in Deltona.

According to authorities, Wilbert Anthony McFadden Jr., 24, of Sanford, is also charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and battery in a separate incident at a Deltona gas station on August 10. The investigation into the Evans homicide remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

Detectives have been looking for McFadden since April. The investigation indicates he was with Evans on the night of his murder and set his vehicle on fire in the days after.

As the homicide investigation continued, on August 10, deputies responded to a report of a man forcing a woman into a car at gunpoint at a Marathon gas station at 2840 Doyle Road, in Deltona. Deputies learned the male suspect was McFadden, and the female victim was an ex-girlfriend. She was eventually able to escape without injuries when McFadden went into an apartment complex in Sanford.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

McFadden stayed on the run until early this morning, Tuesday, when around 1:30 a.m., Lake Helen police found him injured after he crashed his car in the area of Kicklighter Road and Summit Avenue. He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for treatment of his injuries and later booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Minnesota Mosque Bomber Demands Lower Prison Sentence Due To…

Christopher Boyle

Fauci: If More Americans Get Vaccinated, Country Could Get…

Christopher Boyle

Former Trans World Airlines (TWA) General Counsel Mark A.…

George McGregor
1 of 1,338