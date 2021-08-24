CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Seize $500,000 Narcotics, Firearms, Cash and Assets from Fort Lauderdale Area Homes, One A Stash House

By Joe Mcdermott
The search led to the seizure of Xanax, MDMA (also known as Ecstasy/Molly) and several kilos of cocaine. Detectives also recovered three firearms, including an AR-15, over $25,000 in U.S. currency, over $100,000 in jewelry.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Central Broward/Lauderdale Lakes Crime Suppression Team (CST) seized narcotics, firearms, cash and assets worth a total of approximately $500,000 at two separate homes in Central Broward Friday, August 20. 

According to authorities, in July, the CST unit received intel that illegal narcotics were being sold and distributed from inside of a residence located in the 100 block of Northwest 29th Avenue in Central Broward. Detectives conducted surveillance on the home and observed a consistent level of foot and vehicle traffic. This observation prompted investigators to develop and obtain a probable cause search warrant for the residence in the month of August. 

During that same month, CST detectives were contacted by Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division’s Robbery Unit and informed that two known subjects were plotting to commit a home invasion robbery at a residence in the 80 block of Northwest 29th Terrace in Central Broward. Investigators obtained information on residents living at that home and learned that the subjects were relatives of the known subject being surveilled at the 100 block of Northwest 29th Avenue. 

CST detectives then conducted surveillance on the second residence and discovered it was being utilized as a “stash house.” A probable cause search warrant was then developed and acquired for this home as well.


On Friday, August 20, CST detectives, with assistance from Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT, served search warrants at both locations. The search led to the seizure of Xanax, MDMA (also known as Ecstasy/Molly) and several kilos of cocaine. Detectives also recovered three firearms, including an AR-15, over $25,000 in U.S. currency, over $100,000 in jewelry and a 2018 Ford F-350 King Ranch Dully pickup valued at over $100,000. 

The search also led to the seizure of a 2018 Ford F-350 King Ranch Dully pickup valued at over $100,000. 

According to investigators, no arrests were made at this time; however, the investigation continues.  

