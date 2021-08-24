Before Leaving Office in Disgrace, Cuomo Commutes Sentences of Multiple Convicted Murderers

Before leaving office in disgrace Andrew Cuomo saw fit to commute the prison sentences of five convicted murderers as one of his final acts of Governor, as announced in a press release Monday evening. File photo: Ron Adar, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Andrew Cuomo is no longer the Governor of New York, with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul having been sworn in Tuesday morning as the new Governor in his stead.

But just before leaving office in disgrace in the wake of multiple sexual harassment scandals, Cuomo saw fit to commute the prison sentences of five convicted murderers as one of his final acts of Governor, as announced in a press release Monday evening.

“The march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York State is a long one, but every step forward we can take it worthwhile and important,” Cuomo said in the release. “These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice.”

Among the sentences Cuomo commuted were those of:



David Gilbert, 76, convicted of three counts of second-degree Murder and four counts of first-degree Robbery; currently serving a life sentence, Cuomo’s clemency will allow Gilbert to apply for parole.

Greg Mingo, 68, convicted of four counts of second-degree Murder, first-degree Robbery, first-degree Burglary, and second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Robert Ehrenberg, 62, convicted of two counts of second-degree Murder, and one count of first-degree Robbery and first-degree Burglary.

Ulysses Boyd, 66, convicted of one count of second-degree Murder, and two counts of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Paul Clark, 59, convicted of three counts of second-degree Murder, one count of second-degree Attempted Murder, and one count of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

In addition, Cuomo granted a Pardon to Lawrence Penn, 51, who had previously served two years for Falsifying Business Records.

Cuomo noted several reasons for his decision to grant clemency to the individuals listed above, including pursing education while in prison, helping their fellow inmates, and other signs of possible rehabilitation.