SUPER SPREADER: 60,000 Gather In Central Park for CNN’s Exclusive “We Love NYC” Concert While Network Condemned Similar Events

According to Variety Magazine, the event hosted 60,0000 attendees in Central Park on Saturday, who can be seen, mostly mask-less, amid a spike of variant related COVID-19 cases in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY – Panned by many as a potential “super spreader” event amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN’s “We Love NYC: Homecoming Concert” on the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, August 21st was seen as hypocritical on the network’s part after it had previously condemned other similar events, including the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally earlier this August.

The “We Love NYC” event was announced by Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio to celebrate the re-opening of New York during a period of time when COVID-19 cases appeared to be decreasing before the Delta variant caused a new spike in infections.

The show included performances by artists such as Barry Manilow and Carlos Santana, but was eventually rained out later in the evening amid increasingly worsening weather brought about by the approaching Hurricane Henri.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Entry to the concert – which was filled with largely mask-less attendees, another major point of criticism – was dependent on the ability to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Many were shocked about the planning of the concert, along with other similarly-dangerous events – including Chicago’s Lollapalooza or former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party, originally slated to have hundreds of guests – while other events, such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, were widely condemned.

"We Love NYC" producer Doug Davis says that CNN network chief Jeff Zucker was “over the moon” and that Anderson Cooper “was having the time of his life.” Adds Davis: “[People] said it was some of the most compelling television they ever saw.” https://t.co/x8suxOeZx4 — Variety (@Variety) August 23, 2021

According to Variety Magazine, the event hosted 60,0000 attendees.