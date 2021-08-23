BusinessLocalPress Releases

Former Trans World Airlines (TWA) General Counsel Mark A. Buckstein Celebrates 25 Years Of Mediating Florida Disputes

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Mark A. Buckstein, former General Counsel to Trans World Airlines (TWA)
Mark A. Buckstein, former General Counsel to Trans World Airlines (TWA), has received his J.D. degree from New York University Law School. Prior to the mediation business, Buckstein has worked for firms and companies such as Greenberg Traurig, International Specialty Products, Inc

BOCA RATON, FL – Professional Dispute Resolutions, a nationally recognized Mediation Company founded by Mark A. Buckstein, former General Counsel to Trans World Airlines (TWA) is proud to announce his 25th year of serving the Florida Bar in resolving disputes. During this period, he has successfully settled over 85% of disputes mediated by him in the securities, corporate, commercial, employment and intellectual property field with over 3,000 completed mediations.

Working with Carl Icahn on multiple businesses from 1968-1985 led Buckstein to become General Counsel and worked closely on the Trans World Airlines takeover.

Carl gave me an unprecedented edge in business and ultimately gave me a unique set of skills seen within my mediation practice today,” says Founder of Professional Dispute Resolutions, Mark A. Buckstein. “I’m glad to see Carl has moved his business operation to South Florida and he’s continuing to thrive.”

Since opening his own practice, Buckstein has been a nationally renowned mediator and arbitrator for over 25 years after relocating from New York to Florida in 1996. He specializes in all areas, and features corporate litigation and employment mediations. His cases range from thousands to hundreds of millions of dollars. His accomplishments and settlements are well known to many federal and state court judges in South Florida. While most of his cases are conducted in Florida, he has conducted mediations throughout the country.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Clients of Buckstein know him as a hands-on evaluative mediator who is totally committed to using all reasonable and ethical efforts to resolve disputes including continuing involvement (where permitted by the parties) after a mediation has reached an impasse or adjourned. When appropriate, he will meet with the parties and/or their counsel prior to the date of the mediation either to get acquainted or to discuss the merits of the dispute.

Buckstein has received his J.D. degree from New York University Law School. Prior to the mediation business, Buckstein has worked for firms and companies such as Greenberg Traurig, International Specialty Products, Inc. GAF Corporation, American Arbitration Association, Trans World Airlines, Baer Marks & Upham. Buckstein has frequently lectured on mediation techniques for industry and bar groups. This includes Florida Atlantic University, Graduate School of Business at the Rutgers University Law School and Hofstra University School of Law.

Professional Dispute Resolutions, Inc. is located at located at 7777 Glades Road, Suite 100 in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information or to schedule a mediation, please call 561.417.6602 or visit their website at ProfessionalDisputeResolutions.com.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Woman Arrested After Human Trafficking Investigation Leads…

Joe Mcdermott

Ocala Murder Suspect Quickly Apprehended After S.W.A.T. Team…

Jessica Mcfadyen

DeSantis Reports Florida Tourism Up Over 200% Amid COVID-19…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 945