Former Trans World Airlines (TWA) General Counsel Mark A. Buckstein Celebrates 25 Years Of Mediating Florida Disputes

BOCA RATON, FL – Professional Dispute Resolutions, a nationally recognized Mediation Company founded by Mark A. Buckstein, former General Counsel to Trans World Airlines (TWA) is proud to announce his 25th year of serving the Florida Bar in resolving disputes. During this period, he has successfully settled over 85% of disputes mediated by him in the securities, corporate, commercial, employment and intellectual property field with over 3,000 completed mediations.

Working with Carl Icahn on multiple businesses from 1968-1985 led Buckstein to become General Counsel and worked closely on the Trans World Airlines takeover.

“Carl gave me an unprecedented edge in business and ultimately gave me a unique set of skills seen within my mediation practice today,” says Founder of Professional Dispute Resolutions, Mark A. Buckstein. “I’m glad to see Carl has moved his business operation to South Florida and he’s continuing to thrive.”

Since opening his own practice, Buckstein has been a nationally renowned mediator and arbitrator for over 25 years after relocating from New York to Florida in 1996. He specializes in all areas, and features corporate litigation and employment mediations. His cases range from thousands to hundreds of millions of dollars. His accomplishments and settlements are well known to many federal and state court judges in South Florida. While most of his cases are conducted in Florida, he has conducted mediations throughout the country.



Clients of Buckstein know him as a hands-on evaluative mediator who is totally committed to using all reasonable and ethical efforts to resolve disputes including continuing involvement (where permitted by the parties) after a mediation has reached an impasse or adjourned. When appropriate, he will meet with the parties and/or their counsel prior to the date of the mediation either to get acquainted or to discuss the merits of the dispute.

Buckstein has received his J.D. degree from New York University Law School. Prior to the mediation business, Buckstein has worked for firms and companies such as Greenberg Traurig, International Specialty Products, Inc. GAF Corporation, American Arbitration Association, Trans World Airlines, Baer Marks & Upham. Buckstein has frequently lectured on mediation techniques for industry and bar groups. This includes Florida Atlantic University, Graduate School of Business at the Rutgers University Law School and Hofstra University School of Law.

Professional Dispute Resolutions, Inc. is located at located at 7777 Glades Road, Suite 100 in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information or to schedule a mediation, please call 561.417.6602 or visit their website at ProfessionalDisputeResolutions.com.