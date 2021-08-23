Driver Crashes Into Tree And Dies In Dania Beach

According to detectives, the driver of a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SUV, Bossuet Petit, 63, of Hollywood, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

DANIA BEACH, FL – A single car crash on Wednesday night left a man dead in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 10:44 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 300 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard in Dania Beach.

According to detectives, the driver of a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SUV, Bossuet Petit, 63, of Hollywood, was heading westbound approaching the 300 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard. The driver then crossed the raised center median, crossed all three lanes of eastbound traffic, continued onto the sidewalk and grass shoulder then struck a large tree before coming to a final stop. The impact caused significant damage to the engine and passenger compartments of the vehicle.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the driver deceased on the scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives responded to the scene, and their preliminary investigation suggests that speed is a contributing factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.